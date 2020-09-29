Upcoming Business Events In Killeen

Killeen, TX/2020: Business events are of immense value to business organizations interested in expanding their networks, learning about the latest news in the business world and for showcasing products/services in order to expand their market. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce provides information about business events to help the business community of Killeen to reach new heights and achieve success to the best of their potential.

About The Chamber

The chamber of commerce is an organization that has strived to propel the collective interests of businesses in the community, region, state and nation. It is a member of prestigious organizations such as U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Associations of Defense Communities, Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, Texas Association of Business, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, Association of the United States Army and the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Upcoming Business Events in September, 2020

Business events are organized by the chamber of commerce and its member businesses. Here is a list of upcoming business events in Killeen:

Chamber Networking and News on Wednesday Nov 04

Shine the Light on Breast Cancer on Thursday Oct 1

Ace the Interview on Thursday Oct 1

Soft Skills Free Workshop on Friday Oct 2

DogFest Texas – Virtual Saturday Oct 3

Center Point Financial Assistance Appointment on Thursday Oct 8

Complete details of the business events including the location and timing are mention on the website of the chamber of commerce.

Reasons For Choosing Us

Directory listing

Business councils

Networking and participation

Deals for members

Reserved seating for events like the public policy luncheon, military relations social, brigade social

Member first event tickets

For more information on the upcoming business events and services provided by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, feel free to call at (254) 526 – 9551 or pay a visit at One Santa Fe Plaza Drive, PO Box 548 Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also visit https://www.killeenchamber.com