ORBCOMM Partners with Docmation to Launch their Online B2B Commerce Storefront

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 –ORBCOMM, a leading Global Provider of Solutions that Remotely Track and Monitor Assets, has chosen Docmation to implement B2B Commerce Store to provide a best-in-class self-service digital experience for its customers and partners.

Commenting on the partnership, Prasad Pamidi, Founder and Principal at Docmation, said, “The B2B Commerce storefront will provide ORBCOMM partners and customers a feature-rich and engaging online storefront where they can perform self-service transactions. The platform will increase customer satisfaction, retention, and expand customer reach.”

Adding to this, Vikram D., Founder and Chief Architect at Docmation, said, “Salesforce B2B Commerce is in Docmation’s DNA, which makes us the best-suited when it comes to digitalizing B2B organizations like ORBCOMM – to give them an all-encompassing and high-performing B2B storefront matching their unique business needs..”

About the ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware, and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers, and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. – From www.orbcomm.com.

About Docmation

Docmation is a global leader helping companies in their digital transformation of Cart-to-Cash and Quote-to-Cash processes through Salesforce B2B Commerce and CPQ & Billing. With over a decade of experience in working across all Salesforce Clouds, supported by a skilled team of over 100 certified Salesforce experts, and backed by testimonies of 200+ happy clients, Docmation assists organizations in achieving their business goals through innovative and market-leading solutions. Docmation is also the first-ever recipient of the Salesforce Bolty Award for the best B2B Commerce Partner Trailblazer, awarded for its exceptional contribution to Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud. Docmation client-base includes Palo Alto Networks, Docker, Wolters Kluwer, Alliance Consumer Group, Novartis, Ithaka, and Sage to name a few.

To get more info on Docmation, log on to www.docmation.com.