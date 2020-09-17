Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market – To Increase at Steady Growth Rate

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global laboratory centrifuge market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of laboratory centrifuge. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the laboratory centrifuge market during the period. The global laboratory centrifuge market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Like Cancer is One of the Major Factor Driving the Growth of Laboratory Centrifuge Market Globally

Growing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer is one of the major factor driving the growth of laboratory centrifuge market globally. An increase in the aging population with higher susceptibility to diseases because of low immunity power also boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements, new product launches, and an increase in research activities in the field of life sciences & biotechnology fuels the growth of the global laboratory centrifuge market. However, the high cost of equipment and reduced sales of the equipment due to extended lifespan are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing number of diagnostic laboratories across the globe creates an opportunity for the growth of the laboratory centrifuge market in the next few years.

North America is Leading the Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market

Geographically, the global laboratory centrifuge market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America is leading the global laboratory centrifuge market due to the large base of the biopharmaceutical industry and diagnostics laboratories in the North America region. The Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a faster rate due to rapidly improving healthcare facilities in countries like India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. Japan dominated the Asia Pacific laboratory centrifuge market whereas China is estimated to record exponential growth rate through the forecast period. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to uphold steady growth rates during the forecast period.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Segmentation

The global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented based on product type, rotor design, intended use, application, and end-user. In terms of product type, the global market is segmented into equipment and accessories. Equipment is further sub-segmented into multipurpose centrifuges, microcentrifuges, ultra-centrifuges, mini centrifuges, and other equipment. Accessories are also sub-segmented into rotors, tubes, centrifuge bottles, buckets, plates, and other accessories.

Meanwhile, based on rotor design, the global market is bifurcated into fixed-angle rotors, swinging bucket rotors, vertical rotors, and other rotor designs. By intended use, the market is fragmented into general-purpose centrifuges, clinical centrifuges, preclinical centrifuges, and preparative ultracentrifuges. Based on the application, the global laboratory centrifuge market is distributed into diagnostic, microbiology, cellonomics, proteomics, genomics, blood component separation, and other applications. In terms of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and academic & research institutes.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Competitive Analysis

The global laboratory centrifuge market comprises with the players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., Sartorius AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eppendorf Group, Neuation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

