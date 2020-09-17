Global Accelerometer Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Accelerometer Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global accelerometer market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of accelerometer. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the accelerometer market during the period. The global accelerometer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Accelerometer is a electromechanical device which is used to measure acceleration forces. These forces may be static such as continuous gravity force. Furthermore it is a type of a sensor which comprises of mechanical sensing element and a mechanism which converts the mechanical motion into an electrical output and also measures a device’s physical acceleration in one direction hence it provides movement information of the device in a rotational or linear direction. The use of accelerometer is increasing because of its application in various segments such as machine automation, aircraft and defense.

iXblue Launched iXal A5, a First Navigation Grade Accelerometer

In April 2019 iXblue launched iXal A5. It is a first navigation grade accelerometer for high-performance application. This component is based on the Vibrating Inertial Accelerometer (VIA) and Vibrating Beam Accelerometer Technology (VBA), which is developed by the French aerospace lab ONERA and industrialized by iXblue.The iXal A5 sensor provides high repeatability and accuracy with high input range and insensitivity to the magnetic field. Hence the sensor can be used in various high-performance defense and civil applications including surface, land, air and underwater navigation, bridge monitoring and offshore drilling platform monitoring.

Accelerometers are used into a number of electronic devices such as smartphones, media players, wearable devices and gaming consoles. The factors which are driving the accelerometer market are- rising demand for consumer electronics and continuous growth of automation in the manufacturing industry. However, very few cases related to the accuracy of the accelerometer is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the continuous growth of automation in the manufacturing sector, rising demand for wearable electronics and growing use of internet of things are expected to provide new opportunities in the near future.

Segmentation of the Accelerometer Industry

The accelerometer market is segmented based on type, dimension and industrial vertical. On the basis of type, it consists of MEMS Accelerometer, Piezoelectric Accelerometer and other. By dimension, it consists of 1 axis, 2 axis, and 3axis and based on industrial vertical the accelerometer market further segmented into industrial, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics and aerospace.

North America is the Largest Market of the Accelerometer Products

Geographically accelerometer market segmented into North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is the largest market of the accelerometer products, owing to the presence of the several accelerometer manufacturers in this region. Additionally, the presence of a large number of consumers who continuously using a different type of automobile for their personal and commercial purpose is providing a lucrative market in this region for accelerometer products. The Asia Pacific is progressively adopting accelerometer technology due to the entry of established market player in this region and India is projected to lead the accelerometer market in the Asia Pacific region due to the growing automotive sector in this country.

Key Players of the Accelerometer Industry

The key players of accelerometer market are Analog Devices, Robert Bosch GmBH, Honeywell International Inc., InvenSense Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, KIONIX Inc., NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics and Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH. The accelerometer market is changing rapidly due to innovations by key players.

