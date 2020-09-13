3D Cell Culture market 2020 – Current and Future Plans

3D Cell Culture Market Information: By Technique (Scaffolds Based 3D Cell Culture, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture), Product (Consumables), by Application (Cancer Research), and End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecast Till 2023

3D Cell Culture Market Overview:

Medical science has achieved remarkable breakthroughs over the years and is still achieving. The technology of tissue regeneration has enabled the growth and repair of cells in the human body. The technique known as 3D cell culture helps biological cells to grow or interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions. Due to 3D cell culture providing more accurate data and more physiologically relevant information in vivo tests, it has become acceptable in comparison to 2D Cell culture.

Some factors that drive the growth of the global 3D Cell Culture Market include organ and tissue regeneration capability and providing drug toxicology screening. Other factors contributing to the rapid growth of this market include rising approval from government bodies, growing awareness, increasing the incidence of cancer and rising demand for organs transplantation and lastly the varying applications of 3D cell culture in biotech and pharmaceutical industry and rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. Demand for organ transplant has risen due to increasing prevalence of organ failures.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global 3D cell culture market that anticipates the growth of this market between 2017 and 2023, with 25% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). The key findings of this report mention that by the end of forecast period, by product segmentation, consumables will be the highest growing segment of the global 3D cell culture market, with a CAGR of 25.88%. At the same time, among application, drug discovery will emerge as the largest segment with 25.75%. As a whole segment, The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies is expected to witness maximum growth with the CAGR of 26.13%.

Key Players:

The key players in the global 3D cell culture market include Becton-Dickinson and Company (USA), Charles River Laboratories Inc (USA), Corning Incorporated (USA), The Electrospinning Company (UK), InSphero, AG (Switzerland), Kuraray Co Ltd (Japan), Lonza (Switzerland), Lena Biosciences Inc. (USA), Merck KGaA (Germany), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), ReproCELL Europe Ltd (UK), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA).

Industry Segmentation:

The global 3D cell culture market has been segmented into the application, end user, product, technique, and lastly region. Based on application, this market has been segmented into cancer research, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, stem cell research, tissue screening & engineering, and others. Drug discovery is the process that helps the researchers to discover new candidate medications. Regenerative medicine is defined as a branch of translational research in molecular biology and tissue engineering. It deals with the process to replace, engineer or regenerate human cells, tissues or organs in order to restore or establish normal function. The process of borrowing cells from developed organs of the body and used for repairing unhealthy organs is called stem cell research. The purpose of tissue engineering is to assemble the functional constructs that heel, maintain and restore the damaged tissues or whole organs.

On the basis of end users, the global 3D cell culture market has been segmented into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic laboratories and others. Contract research organizations provide support to the biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis. Based on products, the market has been segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables include products like vials, cotton buds, cleaning materials, plastic funnels, etc. Instruments include devices that are used for surgeries and activities like removing the tumor. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into scaffolds based 3D cell culture and scaffold-free 3D cell culture. To develop the field of tissue engineering in order to regenerate damaged tissues, the cells from the body are combined with highly porous scaffold biomaterials that act as templates for tissue regeneration and guides the growth of new tissue. A technique based on scaffold biomaterials is called scaffolds based on 3D cell culture. Scaffold-free methods include the use of hanging drop plates, low adhesion plates, magnetic 3D bioprinting, magnetic levitation, micropatterned surfaces, and rotating bioreactors.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global 3D cell culture market covers The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). With many key players based in the United States of America (USA) and due to the availability of advanced technology, North America is a bigger market than South America. In the USA, maximum organ transplant surgeries have taken place since 2016. In Europe, due to reasons same as North America, being more advanced technologically, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe.

In the Asia Pacific region, some countries like Japan and Singapore are technologically advanced. And in countries like India and China, the technological advancement is taking place at a slow but steady pace. This is primarily due to less expenditure (compared to governments in Western countries) from governments on medical healthcare. Other countries of Asia Pacific that are strong markets for 3D cell culture include Australia and South Korea, followed by rest of Asia Pacific countries. In the MEA countries, the market is small due to lack of technological advancement, less priority from the government to healthcare and lawless environment due to events like Arab Spring. Some countries in this region do have a decent amount of technological advancement and doctors with modern education because of which, they can be suitable markets for 3D cell culture. Such countries are Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by rest of MEA region.

