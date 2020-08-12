Automation Systems in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry Market Demand and Forecast 2014-2023

Automation systems, controls and solutions empower chemicals and petrochemicals companies to optimize and streamline production operations by enabling a seamless flow of data from enterprise assets to operations, maintenance, and trading systems. GMD predicts the global total revenue of automation systems in chemicals and petrochemicals industry will advance to $10.94 billion in 2023, registering a strong growth over 2018-2023.

Highlighted with 28 tables and 53 figures, this 155-page report “Automation Systems in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry: Global Market by Product, Architecture and Region 2014-2023” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide chemicals and petrochemicals automation solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global chemicals and petrochemicals automation system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product, architecture and region.

