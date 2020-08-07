COVID 19 Analysis: Cell Surface Markers Market Size 2020, Sales Statistics, Industry Projections, Segmentation, Future Trends, Top Companies, Merger

Major players of the Cell Surface Markers Market are facing hurdles keeping their production facilities operational due to the paucity of adequate personnel and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a first-hand peek into the key drivers and threats to the Cell Surface Markers Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avail our market reports at unbelievable prices to capitalize on opportunities.

Cell Surface Markers Market Overview

Cell surface markers are a protein or antigenic determinants, which are found on the surface of precise types of cells. They act as a marker for identifying these specific types of cell. Determining the ligands or drug response in research activities is carried out through cell surface marker analysis. Global cell surface markers market is likely to grow significantly over the forecast period. According to a report provided by Market Research Future (MRFR0, the Global cell surface markers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

The factors such as technology advancement in healthcare, rising proclivity towards minimizing healthcare expenditure by reducing the diagnosis expenses are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the intricate products and expensive instruments & substances used in cell marker analysis can hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Cell Surface Markers Market Segmental Analysis

The global market for cell surface markers has been segmented into product, source, cell type, applications, region.

On the basis of product, the cell surface markers market has been segmented into antibody, and PCR array.

On the basis of source, the cell surface markers market for cell surface markers has been segmented into a rat, mice, and others.

On the basis of cell type, the global cell surface markers market has been segmented into B cells, T cells, and NK cells.

On the basis of applications, the global market for cell surface markers has been segmented into research, clinical, and others. Research segment has been further segmented into stem cell and immunology. The clinical segment is sub-segmented into oncology and hematology. Research segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share owing to extensive use in pharmaceutical research. Additionally, the clinical segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR due to growing applications in the segment.

Cell Surface Markers Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global cell surface markers market has been segmented, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

the Americas region is expected to dominate the global cell surface markers market owing to the technological advancements, increasing investment towards a significant amount of research and development activities in the region, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Europe is likely to account for the second largest market share in the global cell surface markers market over the forecast period. The high market growth in the European region is credited to the rising funding for life science research, established healthcare sector. The stable economy in Europe ensures the availability and affordability of high-quality medical care for consumers.

The Asia-Pacific region has been assessed as the fastest growing region in the global cell surface markers market over the forecast period owing to the rising number of diagnostic laboratories, and government initiative towards research centers for advancement in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the steady economic growth in countries such as China and India is a favorable factor for the growth of the healthcare sector. APAC

The Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at a slow rate owing to developing healthcare infrastructure in Africa along with the unmet medical needs. The Middle East is credited to the market growth in this region due to the better healthcare sector as well as economic development in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, among others. Additionally, the socio-political issues in Africa are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Cell Surface Markers Market Key Players

The key players in the global cell surface markers market are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioLegend, BD, Abcam plc., Bio-Techne Beckman Coulter, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Danaher, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, GenScript, Merk KGaA, Inc., and others.