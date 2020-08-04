Polyolefin Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the polyolefin (POF) film market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, construction, and agriculture industries. The polyolefin (POF) film market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $112.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for packaged food in emerging nations and growth in oriented film.

In this market, different types of polyolefin (POF) film such as HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, BOPP, CPP are used as material. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the LLDPE film will remain the largest segment due to its superior properties, which include high flexibility, higher tensile strength, and a high moisture barrier. The BOPP film is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in the food packaging industry specifically in tobacco packaging.

Within the polyolefin film market, packaging will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand in food and pharma packaging applications.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of easy availability of raw materials at economical price and skilled labors. Also, growth in food packaging market and construction activities are also expected to increase the demand for polyolefin film.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polyolefin (POF) film industry, include bio-based polyolefin film and development of nano-clay based polyolefin film. Jindal Poly Films, Mitsui Chemicals Tocello, Toray, Berry Plastics C, Toyobo, and Amcor Flexible are among the major manufacturers of polyolefin film.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the polyolefin film market by polymer type, end use industry, technology, film type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Polyolefin Film Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the polyolefin film market by polymer type, end use industry, technology, film type, and region as follows:

