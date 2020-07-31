Dandruff Treatment Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Dandruff Treatment Market Dandruff is a common skin condition that is caused on scalp. Dandruff is characterized by flaky, itchy scalp and shoes no signs of inflammation. Dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis are often assumed as similar conditions. The most common causes of dandruff are fungal growth, dry scalp and side effects of using different hair products. Anti-dandruff shampoos are majorly used for treatment of dandruff.

Dandruff has a high prevalence rate and it affects half of the total adult population. Occurrence of dandruff minimizes with age. An estimated of 1-3% adults are diagnosed by seborrheic dermatitis. This condition is more prevalent in males than females.

Market Drivers

Increasing interest of people in using hair care products acts as a market driver

Availability of different kinds of products for dandruff treatment, anti-dandruff shampoos also uplifts the market growth

Introduction of innovative products such as herbal shampoos will boost this market growth

Changing lifestyle and growing urbanization will also drive the market growth

Scope of the Dandruff Treatment Market

Current and future of Dandruff Treatment Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Dandruff Treatment Market By Type (Dry Skin-Related Dandruff, Oily Scalp-Related Dandruff, Fungal Dandruff, Others), Shampoos Type (Normal Shampoos, Anti-Dandruff Shampoos, Dry Shampoos, Others), Medication in Shampoos (Pyrithione Zinc Shampoos, Tar-Based Shampoos, Ketoconazole Shampoos, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dandruff treatment market are Alliance Pharma PLC, Kramer Laboratories, Integumen Plc, Avista Capital Partners, Dana Limited, STADA Arzrneimittel AG, Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Cipla Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals., Sphere Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unilever, TORQUE PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD., SARP PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD., Vyome Therapeutics Inc., TRIO LIFESCIENCE PVT.LTD., Dabur India Limited among others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Dandruff Treatment Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Dandruff Treatment Market New Sales Volumes Dandruff Treatment Market Replacement Sales Volumes Dandruff Treatment Market Installed Base Dandruff Treatment Market By Brands Dandruff Treatment Market Size Dandruff Treatment Market Procedure Volumes Dandruff Treatment Market Product Price Analysis Dandruff Treatment Market Healthcare Outcomes Dandruff Treatment Market Cost of Care Analysis Dandruff Treatment Market Regulatory Framework and Changes Dandruff Treatment Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Dandruff Treatment Market Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Dandruff Treatment Market Competitors Dandruff Treatment Market Upcoming Applications Dandruff Treatment Market Innovators Study



