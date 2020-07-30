Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market Demand and Future Forecast 2020-2026

Global virtual reality market is expected to reach $109.61 billion by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 38.8%.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 81 figures, this 164-page report “Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market by Component, Technology, Device, Platform, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global virtual reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with historical studies covering 2015-2019 and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Device, Platform, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region.

