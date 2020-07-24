Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market to 2025: Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global orthostatic hypotension drugs market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of orthostatic hypotension drugs. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the orthostatic hypotension drugs market during the period.

Orthostatic hypotension is an excessive fall in blood pressure taking place early on the postural challenge when orthostatic stress overwhelms autonomic defenses. Orthostatic hypotension was the primary diagnosis in 35% of hospitalizations. The number of orthostatic hypotension-related hospitalizations increased steadily with age, and patients aged 75 years or older had the highest annual hospitalization rate, 233 per 100,000. Medication used to treat orthostatic hypotension is fludrocortisone (Florinef®), midodrine (ProAmatine®), or erythropoietin (Epogen®, Procrit®). These drugs work by increasing blood volume or by constricting the blood vessel.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a significant rise in orthostatic hypotension primarily among the aging population. This factor majorly drives the growth of the orthostatic hypotension drugs market. There is an increased risk of orthostatic hypotension among people who consume medications, such as dopamine and dopamine agonists for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, antipsychotics antidepressants, and cardiovascular drugs. Several studies have reported that as many as 13% to 30% of elderly people have orthostatic hypotension. It is present in up to 20 percent of patients older than 65 years.

Furthermore, orthostatic hypotension is a potential risk factor for vascular-related death, myocardial infarction, coronary heart disease, transient ischemic attack, falls, and fractures. In addition, rising income levels coupled with enhanced medical infrastructure are propelling the growth of the orthostatic hypotension drugs market. However, the high cost of these drugs hampers the growth of the orthostatic hypotension drugs market. Furthermore, increasing clinical trials on the development of new drugs for orthostatic hypotension are anticipated to create fruitful opportunities for the orthostatic hypotension drugs market.

North America Holds the Dominant Share in the Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market

Among the regions, North America holds the dominant share in the orthostatic hypotension drugs market. The U.S is the key revenue contributor in the North America orthostatic hypotension drugs market. In addition, orthostatic hypotension affects a huge population in the U.S. Furthermore, high per capita expenditure on healthcare, high disposable income, and reformation in the healthcare system such as reimbursement offerings are contributing to an enormous revenue in the North America orthostatic hypotension drugs market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period owing to increasing occurrences of hypotension, changing dietary habits and sedentary lifestyle trends in emerging markets such as China and India.

The report on global orthostatic hypotension drugs market covers segments such as product. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include fludrocortisone, midodrine hydrochloride, droxidopa, pyridostigmine, indomethacin, NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), and other products.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, H. Lundbeck A/S, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., Mylan NV, and Shire plc.

