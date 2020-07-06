Healthcare Middleware Market Analysis | Industry Report 2023

Growth Factors-

Increasing utilization of smart devices, the availability of big data in healthcare, increasing need for data interoperability, and growing investments to overcome healthcare interoperability issues are the key drivers of the global market.

Market Size-

According to research report Healthcare Middleware Market is expected to reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

This market is segmented on the basis of type, application, deployment model, end user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into communication middleware, platform middleware, integration middleware, and other middleware. The platform middleware segment is expected to command the largest share of the healthcare middleware market in 2018. Factors such as ease of deployment and use, easy interoperability, data security, portability, and cost-effectiveness are driving the growth of this segment.

•Orion Health is one of the leading technology companies that provide solutions that enable healthcare to over 110 million patients in more than 25 countries. The company holds a key position in the healthcare integration market with the help of its efficient integration solutions and services.

•InterSystems (US) is well known for its outstanding relationships and commitments with customers and partners, which has positively impacted its business penetration. The company earned its reputation as a preferred vendor by not only offering services to well-known companies such as Epic Systems Corporation and GE Healthcare but also to well-known hospitals in the US.

•IBM is one of the leading players in the healthcare middleware market. The company’s strong position in this market can be attributed to its strong brand recognition and extensive product offerings. The company focuses on inorganic as well as organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and product launches in order to expand its existing product portfolio and strengthen its market position.

•Oracle is one of the leading players in the healthcare middleware market. The company’s leading position can attribute to its immense experience in HCIT, strong brand recognition, and robust portfolio of middleware solutions.

North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region is attributed to factors such as the growing focus of market players on emerging Asian countries, the emergence of big data in healthcare, and increasing spending on IT infrastructure by healthcare providers.

