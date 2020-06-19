India Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Achieve an Impressive Growth by 2030

According to ChemAnalyst report, “India Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Process, Demand & Supply, Grade, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030”, India Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market grew at a CAGR of around 7.21% during 2015-2019 and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Decreasing per-capita freshwater availability due to rising water pollution and population levels, as India walks towards rapid industrialization and urbanization will drive the demand for Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in the forecast period. Moreover, stringent government norms regarding the discharge of industrial wastewater before discharging it into the water bodies would promote increased adoption of Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in the forecast period.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals encompass a wide range of chemicals such as corrosion & scale inhibitors, anti-scalants, coagulants & flocculants, biocides, disinfectants, pH adjusters and others. Corrosion & scale inhibitors and anti-scalants dominate the market of Wastewater Treatment Chemicals with almost 50% share in the overall demand. They find usage in several water intensive industries such as sugar, pharma, fertilizer, paper & pulp, and oil & gas industry which generate huge volumes of wastewater. The treated wastewater can be reused for agricultural, industrial, and other non-potable purposes such as irrigation which is by far the largest consumer (about 78 per cent) of India’s water reserve. Union government’s big steps towards reforming India’s water management practices such as establishment of the Jal Shakti ministry backed by tenacious efforts of the state government towards promoting adoption of sustainable water treatment practices, has given a strong boost to Wastewater Treatment Chemicals industry.

The ‘Zero Liquid Discharge’ Policy proposed by the MoEF and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), urging industries to achieve the ZLD status would propel the wastewater treatment market growth prospects in the forecast period. ZLD is a concept where the entire industrial and municipal wastewater can be reused after recycling without discharging it into any river.

Municipal sector holds about 30% share in Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market followed by power plants which are the second biggest consumers of Wastewater Treatment Chemicals. India’s thermal power sector consumes almost double the water than what is consumed by China for the same unit of power generation. Regionally, western region holds the largest market share in the India Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market, owing to huge industrial expansion and scheduled developments in the next five years.

Outbreak of novel coronavirus has clearly highlighted the dire need for sustainable water and wastewater management practices in a country like India where out of 18.6 per cent of total treatment capacity, only 13.5 per cent of sewage is being effectively treated as of 2017, depriving over 163 million people of regular safe drinking water. Indian government’s Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) backed by people’s strong drift towards better hygiene practices to control the spread of contagious virus, the Wastewater Treatment Chemicals demand is expected to grow tremendously in the current fiscal and record double-digit growth by 2030. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed upon maintaining hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers multiple times to prevent the transmission of the virus. Increased consciousness among people for maintaining hygiene has further heightened India’s water consumption by 1.5 times. These factors have further augmented the remarkable growth in demand of Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in the long run.

According to ChemAnalyst report, “India Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Process, Demand & Supply, Grade, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030”, some of the major players operating in the Indian Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market are NALCO Water India Limited, SUEZ India Private Limited, Ion Exchange India Limited, Thermax India Limited, Chembond Chemicals Limited , Vasu Chemicals, Solenis India Ltd., BASF India Ltd., Dew Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Vishnu chemicals limited Strategic Analysis India Pvt. Ltd. etc. There has been increasing government investments for treating industrial wastewater. The union environment ministry has recently granted environmental clearance for setting up of 20 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) that would treat lakhs of litres of tannery effluents discharged from 380 individual tannery units in a river in Kanpur. The estimated cost of the three-phased project would be INR 629 crore and the project would include pre-treatment unit in tanneries, a 20 CETP with physical, biological and tertiary treatment and installation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)- based pilot plant of 200 KLD capacity.

“Public health protection has become an issue of serious concern these days. There has been a global shift from a linear to a more circular economy. The current “take-make/use-dispose” economic model is transforming towards a more circular one to relieve undue pressure on our resources—water, energy, materials, and food. With government’s keen focus on Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) policy and stricter Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms, the Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market would register record-breaking growth rate over the coming years. The Jal Shakti ministry has set a target of providing 55 litres per person per day piped water to every home at the rate of by 2024, this further heightens the need to adopt sustainable wastewater treatment practices. Moreover, various river cleaning programmes by the Indian government such as Namami Ganga Projects support the market growth. COVID-19 has reinstated the nation’s urge to access safe water and sanitation facilities for all, hence advanced formulations in present-day wastewater treatment technologies have become the need of the hour. These factors not only highlight the factors catalyzing the Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market growth but also the upcoming market potential, as efficient waste management appears to be a mandate in the near future.“, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm promoting ChemAnalyst.

