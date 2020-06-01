New Accusations of Corruption, Embezzlement Laid Against Polisario Leader

The head of the separatist polisario group, Brahim Ghali, has been accused of the embezzlement of humanitarian assistance donated by Spanish NGOs to the Sahraoui population sequestered in the camps of Tindouf, Algeria.

Berlin, Germany., June 1, 2020 – Once again, the head of the separatist polisario group, Brahim Ghali, has been accused of the embezzlement of humanitarian assistance donated by Spanish NGOs to the Sahraoui population sequestered in the camps of Tindouf, Algeria. This has not been the first time that the polisario leadership have been accused of diversion of humanitarian aid that ended up many times in black markets.

The Forum of support for autonomists of Tindouf indicated that Spanish civil society is currently collecting donations to be shipped to the Tindouf camps, but doubted that the assistance would reach the population living in appalling conditions in one of the hardest deserts in Africa. The Forum recalled that the embezzlement of human assistance is common practice in Tindouf, where the population is forced to buy commodities that should be

distributed for free. Women are major victims of this practice as they sometimes have to trade for food.

The money collected from the embezzlement ends up in the pockets of the leadership of the separatists mainly in the pockets of their leader Brahim Ghali who is leading a luxury life, spoiling his wife and children by selling the miseries of the population in Tindouf. According to The Forum of support for autonomists of Tindouf, Sahraoui children are forced to enroll in the army, while the president’s children attend expensive schools abroad, and when they come back, they are often seen driving vehicles of the so-called “defense ministry”.

The Forum also recalls that when Ghali was at the head of the so-called Defense Ministry, he used to steal large quantities of fuel that he sold in Mauritania. Although the fuel misappropriation was documented, Ghali was never held accountable. Also, Ghali uses maneuvers to blackmail his opponents, including involving them in alleged sex scandals, all for the sake of illegally stay in power and for amassing fortune at the expense of the Tindouf camps populations.