Dissolvable Sutures Market Share, Global Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Dissolvable sutures are stitches that doctors and surgeons, use to hold skin, internal organs, blood vessels, and all other tissues of the human body together, after the injury, incision, or surgery. These sutures have an anticipated advantage as they are broken down in the body tissue after a given period, and no foreign material is left inside the patient’s body.

The global Dissolvable Sutures Market Share is driven by the growing aging population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgeries and burns, and rising number of hospitals. In addition, immense technological advancements in material science and increasing occurrences of musculoskeletal diseases are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Despite the drivers, the development of advanced wound care dressings and availability of alternatives such as surgical staplers and complications such as hemorrhage and leakage especially in esophageal and colonic anastomosis are a few factors restraining the growth of the dissolvable sutures market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures are the constraints limiting the market growth.

Many prominent players currently dominate the global dissolvable sutures market. For instance, in April 2017 Medtronic Plc signed an agreement to divest a portion of its patient monitoring & recovery division to Cardinal Health for 6.1 USD billion. In this agreement, the company intends to include 17 dedicated manufacturing facilities among the product line such as dental/animal health, chart paper, wound care, incontinence, electrodes, and sharp safety offerings.

Global Dissolvable Sutures Key Players:

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

DemeTECH Corporation

ENDOEVOLUTION LLC

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co

Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. De C.V

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medline Industries

Medtronic

Péters Surgical

Roboz Surgical Instrument Co

Segmentation:

The global dissolvable sutures market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is classified as natural dissolvable sutures and synthetic dissolvable sutures. Natural dissolvable sutures are further segmented as catgut plain sutures and catgut chromic sutures.

The global dissolvable sutures market on the basis of application is segmented into cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global dissolvable sutures market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global dissolvable sutures market consists of four regions, namely, Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the highest market share in the global dissolvable sutures market owing to the higher adoption of technologically advanced products for surgical procedures in the region, increase in the prevalence of various chronic diseases, and the development of the wound management sector. In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, an approximate 2.8 million people were hospitalized due to injuries in the United States.

Europe holds the second position in the global dissolvable sutures market. The availability of funds for research, increasing healthcare spending, huge patient population, and government support for research and development drive the European market. For instance, according to the National Statistics in 2015, the healthcare spending in the U.K. reached 271.6 USD billion in 2015 from 262.2 USD billion in 2014. Furthermore, the presence of developed countries such as Germany and the U.K. within the region is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.