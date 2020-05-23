ADME Toxicology Testing Industry Share at USD, Key Company’s Profiles and Forecast to 2023

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Research Report, by Method (Cellular Assay, Ex-vivo), Technology (Cell Culture, Biochemical Assay, Molecular Imaging), Application (Systemic, Renal), End-User (Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Centre) – Global Forecast Till 2023

ADME Toxicology Testing Market – Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global ADME toxicology testing market mainly due to content or throughput screening emerging as a major contributor. This is owing to ongoing technological advancements in the field, particularly in U.S. The drug discovery techniques using cell cultures has especially gained popularity among companies competing to reach the market with a new drug molecule. The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis due to the presence of poor health expenditure and economically diverse countries

ADME Toxicology Testing Market – Segmentation

The global ADME toxicology testing market is segmented on the basis of method, technology, application, and end-user. On the basis of method, the market is categorized into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silica, and ex-vivo. The technology segment is categorized into cell culture, high throughput, molecular imaging, and OMICS technology. Based on application, the market is segmented into systemic toxicity, renal toxicity, hepatotoxicity, neurotoxicity, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, pathological labs, and others.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market – Key players

Many major players are entering into partnership agreement for sustaining in the market. For Instance, in September 2017, BioIVT acquired Qualyst Transporter Solutions, LLC. The company intends to integrate Qualyst’ s cell-based testing approach for predicting its new drug impact on the liver. As ADME testing has been proven to be an efficient time and cost testing procedures.

Some of the key players in the global ADME toxicology testing market are Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Cellartis AB, Cyprotex PLC., Life Technologies Corporation, Optivia Biotechnology, Inc., Accelrys, Inc., Molecular Discovery Ltd., Cyprotex PLC, MultiCASE, Inc., Caliper Life Sciences, Inc., Xceleron, Inc., ACEA Biosciences, Inc., Albany Molecular Research, Inc., CeeTox, Inc., and others.

ADME Toxicology Testing Market – Overview

ADME toxicology is pharmacology term that refers to absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion with the help of toxicity testing. All these four criteria are important for studying the kinetics of drugs exposure at the tissue level hence ADME toxicology testing is crucial for drug development. The rising adoption of toxicology testing specific for ADME in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies along with the growing demand for cell-based assays in drug discovery is major driving factor fueling the ADME toxicology testing market growth.

