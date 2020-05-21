Global Automotive Radar Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

The latest report on Automotive Radar Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Automotive Radar Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Automotive Radar such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

The New Radar Solution is Set to Accelerate the Deployment of Radar

Automotive radar is used as an advanced driver-assistance system to locate objects, such as vehicles and pedestrians, in the vicinity of the car. Its long range is for adaptive cruise control and medium range for lane change assistance and cross traffic alert and short range for an obstacle or pedestrian detection and parking aid. A radar consists of a receiver and a transmitter.

The transmitter transmits radio waves that hit an object and return back to the receiver. By monitoring the direction in which radio waves are sent and received it is possible to detect objects distance, direction and speed. New automotive radar solution includes processor, transceiver, power management IC. The new radar solution is set to accelerate the deployment of radar into production vehicles as well as lower the cost of development.

Increasing government regulations for road safety due to the growing number of road accident fuels the growth of the global automotive radar market. Increasing adoption of the advanced driver-assistance system by the original equipment manufacturers and the rising number of radar sensors in the vehicle are the driving factors for the growth of global automotive radar market.

The Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as Autonomous or Unmanned Cars Creates an Opportunity for the Automotive Radar Industry

On the other hand, high price associated with automotive radar and sensors may hamper the growth of the global automotive radar. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technologies such as autonomous or unmanned cars creates an opportunity for the automotive radar market. Government approval on the radar technology with a frequency of 79 GHz band in the emerging market also creates an opportunity.

Geographically, Europe region dominates by the largest market share in automotive radar market due to the adoption of advanced technologies, concerns about road safety and an increasing number of fleets in this region. Germany is the leading country for the manufacturing of vehicles.

Furthermore, North America held the second largest market share owing to growth in the automotive sector. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region expected to boost the growth of the automotive radar market due to the development of autonomous or unmanned vehicles. In Asia-Pacific, China holds the highest share followed by Japan and India. An increasing number of vehicle sales in China fuels the growth of automotive radar market.

