Window Sensors Market Analysis by Revenue Size

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Window Sensors Market by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025,” the global window sensors market size was valued at $7,430.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,392.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2025.

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global

window sensors market share in 2017, whereas Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate in the U.S. during the forecast period.

Home security consists of various components such as camera, window/door sensors, motion detectors, and others. These components work together to protect the house. Door and window sensors are extremely important components of any home security system to monitor the movement of door and window. Most of the home security systems include a set numbers of sensors, and more can be added according to the requirement of the house. If the door or window is breached or is opened when the systems is armed, the sensors send signal to the central control panel which immediately triggers the main alarm.

Many leading home security systems manufacturers are introducing new range of systems with innovations and advancements in it. For instance, Protect America, a home security manufacturer launched a very simple range of security systems. In Protect America’s home security system, only wireless sensors are used. These can be used on either windows or doors providing a greater scope for customization. Window sensors play a very important role as security equipment when it comes to home security. In addition, Protect America uses micro sensors to keep burglars out of the way.

Window sensors can also be used for securing areas of the home which are private. For instance, if a liquor cabinet, or office is needed to be secured from children, simply placing a sensor on the entrance to monitor whenever the door is opened. Installation of sensors on the front door is always recommended by the companies as most of the burglars try to intrude through the front door. For instance, the front door was used by the burglars to forcibly enter the house in around 60% of the burglaries in 2017. A secured home with good quality home security system makes it difficult for the intruder to enter, which in turn reduces the chances of burglary.

Window sensors are used in two types home security systems namely wireless and hardwired. In fully wireless systems, the sensors that are installed at different locations across the house communicate with control panel with the help of radio frequency. Similarly, control panel is equipped with cellular uplink, which allows it to communicate with the monitoring system. However, in wired systems, window sensors are connected to the control panel with the help of wires through walls and floors, and control panel communicates with the sensors via landline.

Factors such as increase in incident of security breaches and threats and increasing awareness among customers is driving the growth of window sensors market. In addition, adoption of IoT and wireless technologies in home security systems is anticipated to boost the window sensors market growth. However, high installation cost of home security systems is expected to hinder the growth of the window sensors market. Furthermore, adoption of deep learning & AI in home security systems and fast-growing smart city initiatives holds a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the market.

Key Findings Of The Study:

Based on type, the indoor segments of window sensors market generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on application, the household segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.

Based on region, Taiwan is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market revenue in 2017, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in window sensors market report are Honeywell International, Inc., Optex Group co., Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, SecurityMan Inc., iSmart Alarm, Inc., Eve Systems, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SABRE – Security Equipment Corp., United technologies Corporation, and others.

