Li-Fi Market Trends and Revenue Projections

Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global

Li-Fi market is expected to garner $115 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 116.8% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. In 2015, North America contributed major share in the market and will continue to lead throughout the forecast period.

Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) is a very high speed, two-way wireless communication method which uses visible light from LEDs as the medium for transmitting the data by turning them on and off at very high frequency which human eyes cannot sense. This technology is an apt replacement for currently prevailing Wi-Fi technology as Li-Fi is considerably faster, has almost 10,000 times broader bandwidth because it uses visible light, and it is safe to operate in electromagnetic sensitive areas.

Li-Fi incorporates three major components, which are LED, photodetector, and microcontroller. Among the three components, in the year 2015, LED dominated the market by contributing over 40% share of the overall component segment revenue. Also, this segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR 118.1% during the forecast period owing to its low cost, increased adoption in different applications such as households, offices, vehicles, airplanes and retail stores among others. Furthermore, LEDs are preferred over all other lighting systems as they can easily be turned off and on with the use of a microcontroller.

Under the industry vertical segment, retail industry contributed over 30% of the overall Li-Fi market, in 2015. Li-Fi enables the storekeepers to monitor the positioning of customers by tracing their location to improve shopping experience and provide notifications on their cellphones. However, healthcare sector would be the fastest growing industry and is expected to register highest CAGR 125.3% during the forecast period. This is because Li-Fi does not cause any electromagnetic interference and can safely be used with other medical apparatus such as CT scanner, MRI machine, X-ray machine, and ultrasound machine among others.

North America dominated the market in 2015 by accounting for around 40% of the total market revenue and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is accredited to the presence of various research anda development facilities in the region and investment for implementation of this technology by the major companies in the region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region among others with CAGR of 121.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed due to the large electronic market in China and Japan as well as presence of several developing regions where governments promote the use of LED lights. In Asia-Pacific, China holds about 50% of the market at present and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

