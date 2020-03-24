Diabetic Retinopathy Market Forecast(2019-2025)by Global Analysis, Trend Analytics and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

Changes in lifestyle are fueling the threat of diabetes across the world. It is likely to influence the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market positively in the forthcoming years. Key players are investing in research & development for bringing technologically advanced devices and diagnostics in order to treat the disease effectively. It is presumed to encourage the expansion of the diabetic retinopathy market over the next few years.

The global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Forecast is anticipated to grow at a 11.9% CAGR between 2019-2025, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Diabetic retinopathy, simply put, is a diabetes complication that affects the eyes. It is of two types- proliferative (advanced stage) and non-proliferative (milder form).

This can be attributed to the growing patient population over the years. Diabetic retinopathy is usually referred to eye diseases in diabetic patients. High blood sugar level causes the blood vessels in the retina to damage which results in leakage and swelling of the blood vessels, thus stopping blood to pass through. Some of the common symptoms of diabetic retinopathy involve blurred vision, vision loss, dark strings or spots floating in the vision, impaired color vision, and empty or dark areas in your vision.

Key Players:

BCN Peptides

Kowa Group

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Glycadia Pharmaceuticals

Alimera Sciences

Genentech

Sirnaomics

Actavis Plc

ThromboGenics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bayer

Novartis AG

Market Segmentation:

The Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market has been segmented based on type, treatment, end-user, and region.

The diabetic retinopathy market, based on type, has been segmented into non-proliferative and proliferative.

The diabetic retinopathy market, based on treatment, has been segmented into anti-VEGF drugs, laser photocoagulation, vitreoretinal surgery, and steroid injection.

The diabetic retinopathy market, based on end-user, has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the diabetic retinopathy market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the Americas is projected to have the lion’s share in the market during the forecast period. Factors pushing the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market in the region include growing focus on preventive care for different chronic diseases, especially obesity and diabetes, presence of notable players in the region, availability of diagnostic & treatment services, and rising number of specialty care centers. The US is the prime contributor in the region.

The diabetic retinopathy market in Europe will have the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period. Factors pushing the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market in the region include on-going research activities, early diagnosis, focus on constant health monitoring, and rising prevalence of diabetes.