Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Growing Steadily To Reach US$ 8.8 Bn in 2025

Over the past decades, developing controlled drug delivery has become increasingly important in the pharmaceutical industry, considering unmet medical needs, and advancement in drug delivery methodologies.

Transdermal drug delivery system can deliver the drugs through the skin portal to systemic circulation at a predetermined rate and maintain clinically the effective concentrations over a prolonged period of time.

The global transdermal drug delivery devices (TDDD) market to reach US$ 8.8 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period, driven by long-lasting therapeutic effect, lesser side-effects, better bioavailability and patient compliance as well as easy termination of drug therapy.

The global transdermal drug delivery devices market segmented by technology (passive transdermal transport systems, active transdermal transport systems); clinical application [cardiovascular disease management (CVD), neurological disorder management, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), pain management, genitourinary disorder management]; patch-based pharmaceutical products [clonidine and nitroglycerin products (CVD), neurological disorder treatment products, estrogen replacement products (HRT), pain management products, urologic treatment products], and geography.

Some of the US-FDA and EMA approved transdermal drug delivery products in the US and Europe include Scopolamine (travel sickness), Nitroglycerin (angina), Clonidine (hypertension), Estradiol (female hormone replacement therapy), Fentanyl (chronic pain), Testosterone (hypogonadism), Nicotine (smoking cessation), Estradiol and norethindrone acetate (female hormone replacement therapy), Ethinyl estradiol and norelgestromin (female contraception), Oxybutynin (enuresis), others.

Read more in details at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/global-transdermal-drug-delivery-systems-market/

Major companies actively manufacturing the TDDD are 3M Healthcare, Allergan, Inc., Mylan Technologies, Inc./Mylan, Noven Therapeutics, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Mylan N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Acrux Limited, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

1. Technology

1.1. Passive Transdermal Transport Systems

1.2. Active Transdermal Transport Systems

2. Clinical Application

2.1. Cardiovascular Disease Management (CVD)

2.2. Neurological Disorder Management

2.3. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

2.4. Pain Management

2.5. Genitourinary Disorder Management

3. Patch-Based Pharmaceutical Products

3.1. Clonidine and Nitroglycerin Products (CVD)

3.2. Neurological Disorder Treatment Products

3.3. Estrogen Replacement Products (HRT)

3.4. Pain Management Products

3.5. Urologic Treatment Products

4. Geography

4.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

4.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

4.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

4.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

4.5. Rest of the World

5. Company Profiles

5.1. 3M Healthcare

5.2. Acrux Limited

5.3. Allergan, Inc.

5.4. Bayer AG

5.5. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

5.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

5.7. Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

5.8. Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

5.9. GlaxoSmithKline plc

5.10. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

5.11. Johnson & Johnson

5.12. Mylan Technologies, Inc./Mylan N.V.

5.13. Novartis AG

5.14. Noven Therapeutics

To request a sample of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/transdermal-drug-delivery-devices-market/

