Airway Clearance Devices Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Airway Clearance Devices Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period over 2018-2024. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The global airway clearance devices market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and increasing at a significant CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to surge in the incidence of respiratory diseases over the world, scientific advancements are expected to propel the growth of the market. Additionally, the limitations of traditional chest physiotherapy which was practiced before the devices came into market for the airway clearance and advantages of airway clearance devices is also expected to enhance the sales of the airway clearance devices market. However, limited availability of evidence based data for effectiveness of devices expected to limit the growth of the market.

Global airway clearance devices market segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region

Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Dominates the Global Airway Clearance Devices Market

Based on product type, global airway clearance devices market segmented into positive expiratory pressure devices, intrapulmonary percussive ventilation, oral high-frequency oscillation, high-frequency chest wall oscillation, flutter devices, and incentive spirometry. Among them, positive expiratory pressure devices dominated the global airway clearance devices market in 2018 and estimated to dominate over the forecast period. Positive expiratory pressure devices is an alternative to conventional physiotherapy, and it consists of the one-way valve to which expiratory resistance is applied. Its advantages over the conventional therapy and the less cost of the therapy, rise in awareness about the uses of positive expiratory pressure airway clearance devices, are anticipated to surge the market over the forecast years. However, a slow growth rate observed for the oral high-frequency oscillation devices.

North America Leads the Global Airway Clearance Devices Market

PBI’s global airway clearance devices market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis, North America accounted for larger revenue share through 2013-2017 and expected to dominate over 2018-2024 owing to improvement in healthcare policies, enhanced the affordability for various diagnostic and treatment services, rise in number of people diagnosed with COPD and asthma, expansion of third-party payer coverage by manufacturers, growth of home care and institutional market, and the lowering cost of the treatment settings expected to drive the growth of the market. Europe and Asia Pacific region are expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast years due to increasing number of patients and increased awareness regarding the devices.

Launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global airway clearance devices market further reveals that the key players increasingly adopting strategies such as launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, and long term alliance to improve market revenue share and gaining significant geographic presence across the region.

Key player’s profiles in the report are

• Monaghan Medical Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Vortran Medical Technology

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Aptalis Pharma US,Inc.

• Thayer Medical

• Electromed Inc.

• General Physiotherapy, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation

By Product type

o Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP)

o Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP)

o High Frequency Chest Wall Compression

o Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation flutter

o Incentive spirometry

o Mechanical Cough Assist

By End User

o Hospital and Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

