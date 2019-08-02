CDE Asia bags DSIR Certification

CDE Asia, a leading manufacturer of wet processing equipment serving over 24 countries in the Indian subcontinent and South-East Asia, has recently been awarded the prestigious DSIR certification. The much-coveted recognition by Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Govt. of India, is particularly significant as it is the only program that benchmarks industrial research and thereby comments on the excellence of in-house R&D of corporates across the globe. The in-house R&D units recognized by DSIR are also eligible for receiving funds for research purposes from various government departments and agencies, such as, DST, DBT, CSIR, ICMR, ICAR and TDB. Apart from this, DSIR accreditation for any unit is a hallmark of value and prestige for continued research in technologies, products, process, design, quality, ranges and so on.

Founded in 2006, CDE Asia provides path breaking solutions for combating growing shortages in natural sands, recovering value from low-grade minerals through beneficiation and solving the age-old problem of industrial C&D waste disposal by offering novel recycling techniques to recover useful construction materials. The company has been credited with developing patented and innovative products that have redefined the construction, mining and waste management industries. Its efforts in recycling water and reusing waste have met with favorable government response, especially in times when the world leadership is witnessing a shift in focus towards sustainable processing techniques and extending the value of finite resources.

At CDE, we are committed to follow and perpetuate a culture of excellence in R&D and are continually inspired by new developments in the field of wet processing equipment. Our skilled R&D team is dedicated to crafting solutions based on existing pain points, creating new brand opportunities in waste materials, maximizing societal value and offering scalability and commercial success. The foundation of our success story lies in being the global pioneer of sand washing technology – proved over time and through thousands of global installations to help our customers maximize the quality and value of their washed sand products for a variety of applications.

The DSIR certification comes as a welcome feather in our cap – a well-deserved recognition of our persistent efforts to achieve the very best in wet processing equipment manufacture, trading, and export. Being industry leaders in sand washing technology comes with its own pressures – the demands of being your own competition and setting the highest quality benchmarks. We at CDE are pleased and proud to declare that our R&D team has proved time and again what innovation, resilience, and reading the industry’s pulse can achieve.