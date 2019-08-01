World Dog Day 2019

There is a devoted day every year that celebrates all dogs and dog enthusiasts alike. National Dog Day’s objective is to honor dogs of all types and remember that there are dogs that need to be rescued everywhere in the globe.

There are millions of dogs in the US alone who are homeless and abused. If these animals do not experience death in the streets, many of them are taken to shelters and ultimately euthanized for multiple purposes.

There are many faults in the animal shelter scheme, but either way the current scheme could handle so many animals coming in. National Dog Day was created to recognize what is missing and to encourage job to create things better for man’s best buddy.

Colleen Paige, a dog advocate and all pets in particular, is central to the establishment of National Dog Day. Paige also founded several other national philanthropic days, including National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, and National Cat Day, among many others.

Of course, the general objective for these days is to encourage animal enthusiasts everywhere to open their hearts and homes to adopt dogs that need an eternal home. The reality is there are millions more dogs that go into the scheme than dogs that are actually adopted by people and relatives. It is an unfortunate and awkward reality that needs to be addressed drastically as quickly as possible.

Happy National Dog Day Celebrations August 26th 2019 .National Dog Day is celebrated on August 26th annually and was established in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate Colleen Paige, also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day and National Cat Day and many more charitable days to bring attention to the plight of pets and promote adoption. The date of August 26th is important, as it is the date that Colleen's family adopted her first dog "Sheltie" when Colleen was 10 years old.

National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, blended and pure breed. Our task is to assist galvanize the public to acknowledge the amount of animals that need to be saved each year and acknowledge family dogs and dogs that operate selflessly every day to save life, maintain us secure and bring comfort. Every day dogs placed their life on the line.

For personal protection, for law enforcement, for the disabled, for our freedom and security by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from the wreckage, now they are detecting cancer and seizures… things even humans can't do. NDD was enacted in New York State legislation in 2013.