Global Operating Room Equipment Market to reach a market size of $37.96 billion by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Operating Room Equipment Market, published by KBV research, The Global Operating Room Equipment Market size is expected to reach $37.96 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Hospitals market dominated the Global Operating Room Equipment Market by End User 2017, thereby, achieving a market value of $24,107.1 million by 2024 during the forecast period. The Ambulatory Surgical Centres market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during (2018-2024).

The North America market would dominate the Global Surgical Imaging Devices Market by Region 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2018-2024).

Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/operating-room-equipment-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Siemens (Healthineers), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, GE Healthcare, Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical), STERIS plc. And Skytron

Global Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Imaging Devices

Operating Room Table

Operating Room Integration System

Electrosurgical Devices

Operating Room Lights

Patient Monitors

Anesthesia Devices

Other Products

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Devices

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Getinge AB

Stryker Corporation

Siemens (Healthineers)

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

GE Healthcare

Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical)

STERIS plc.

Skytron

