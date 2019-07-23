Global Operating Room Equipment Market to reach a market size of $37.96 billion by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Operating Room Equipment Market, published by KBV research, The Global Operating Room Equipment Market size is expected to reach $37.96 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Hospitals market dominated the Global Operating Room Equipment Market by End User 2017, thereby, achieving a market value of $24,107.1 million by 2024 during the forecast period. The Ambulatory Surgical Centres market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during (2018-2024).
The North America market would dominate the Global Surgical Imaging Devices Market by Region 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2018-2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Siemens (Healthineers), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, GE Healthcare, Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical), STERIS plc. And Skytron
Global Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product
Surgical Imaging Devices
Operating Room Table
Operating Room Integration System
Electrosurgical Devices
Operating Room Lights
Patient Monitors
Anesthesia Devices
Other Products
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Devices
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Philips Healthcare
Medtronic
Getinge AB
Stryker Corporation
Siemens (Healthineers)
Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg
GE Healthcare
Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical)
STERIS plc.
Skytron
