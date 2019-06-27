Growing demand for Sewage Wastewater Treatment

Increasing demand in water treatment and sewage treatment applications is expected to be a key growth driver.

Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal is characterized by presence of large number of tiny pores on its surface. Higher the number or pores, larger will be the surface area, which increases adsorption capacity of the element. Among all end uses, it is widely used in potable water purification and sewage treatment plants. Recent technological advancements in manufacturing are expected to further fuel the growth.

Download In-Depth Research Insights: http://tinyurl.com/y4ttw8yz

Product Insights

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) is generally manufactured from carbon rich organic raw materials, such as coal and coconut shell charcoal. GAC have regenerating properties that make it very popular. However, the iodine number of regenerated activated carbon reduces after regeneration. GAC is heavily used in air treatment and municipal water treatment plants, especially in mercury and chlorine removal process.

Activated Carbon Market Share Insights

Rising demand has encouraged many companies to enter into the business and many are still finding ways. This scenario is expected to continue for the upcoming six to eight years, as it will help supply the rising product demand in variety of applications. With advancements in reactivation more and more companies are trying to tap the opportunities and are making ways to enter in the reactivation business, by providing services like on-site services.

Report Scope