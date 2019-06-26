Teleradiology Services Market Overview And Forecast- 2030

The latest report on the Teleradiology Services market closely surveys, examines and offers vital statistics on the Teleradiology Services market for the forecast period 2019 – 2030. This market intelligence assessment report weighs up on the potential region that reserves greater opportunities for this industry.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Teleradiology Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” The global teleradiology services market was valued at over US$ 5.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Trend of Outsourcing Radiology Services in Developed Countries

Developed countries extensively outsource radiology services to cost effective countries in Asia, to handle the bulk of radiology reporting requirements. These countries can work for a relatively fraction of cost which is profitable to the teleradiology service providers. Additionally, developing countries have well trained radiologists which helps to identify, classify, and quantify patterns in medical images and can effectively interpret results more accurately. All the above factors are anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global teleradiology services market.

Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for innovative and advanced medical platforms coupled with swiftly improving healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, increasing preferences of major players for strategic expansion in the region and rise in awareness about teleradiology services among small scale health care facilities in the region is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.

Key Players in the Teleradiology Services market

• Argus Radiology

• Africa Telerad Limited

• Euro American Tele Radiology

• MEDNAX Services Inc.

• Teleconsult Europe

• Envision Healthcare Corporation

• American Imaging Consultants

• ONRAD Inc.

• USARAD Holdings

• 4ways Healthcare Limited

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Restrain Global Market

Lack of skilled professionals globally, is the major factor restraining the market. For instance according to Royal College of Radiologists, UK does not have enough radiologists to meet imaging and diagnostic demands in the NHS. Moreover, nearly all radiology departments in the UK stated that they had been unable to meet their diagnostic reporting requirements in 2016 within their radiology staff’s contracted hours. This factor is likely to hamper the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

