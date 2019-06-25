The Market Demand For Active Implantable Medical Devices is expected to grow during 2019-2026

Active Implantable Medical Devices Report 2019

The rising elderly population, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing global burden on economies are propelling the active implantable medical devices market. As per WHO, around 17.9 million people die every year from CVDs, which accounts for 31% of all deaths globally. In addition, increasing cases of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and dystopia is observed to be high in emerging economies such as India. Neurostimulation is an effective treatment for these neurological diseases. As per Global Burden of Disease report, rate of cases per 100,000 people has increased in Parkinson’s by 15.7 percent, Alzheimer’s 2.4 percent, and brain and nervous system cancers 8.9 percent.

Global active implantable medical devices market accounted for over USD 17,271.5 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2019–2026, according to a new Straits Research study.

Some of the key players in the global active implantable medical devices market are Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Livanova PLC, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Biotronik Se & Co., Kg, William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Limited and Sonova Holding AG.

