2019 Honda Civic Review and Getting Guide

Inside the compact car industry, the Honda Civic has almost constantly been a benchmark, and there’s a cause for that: it is regularly been genuinely excellent. The 2019 Honda Civic is no exception. It includes a substantial, airy interior with top quality components. The engines are smooth, potent and economical. And it is nimble when also getting comfy. Not only that, but there’s a Civic for just about any have to have with sedan, coupe or hatchback physique styles – no other compact car offers such diversity. There are also trim levels and powertrains that variety from frugal to exhilarating, yet all offer you competitive pricing and impressive value. For these reasons and others we’ll clarify under, the Civic is still one in the best compact vehicles available. Get more information about Honda Civic 2019

What’s new for 2019?

The 2019 Honda Civic marks the third year for this generation, and adjustments are largely restricted to some styling tweaks, and trim and feature additions. All Honda Civics, no matter trim or physique style, now have black grilles, replacing the flashy chrome version offered on past models. The reduce grilles of your sedan and coupe have already been merged into one opening, and all trims on sedans and coupes get chrome accents inside the reduced fascia except the new Sport trim.

The Sport trim has been added to the coupe and sedan models, but in contrast to the hatchback’s Sport trim that gets a turbocharged engine, these Civics stick using the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The Sport coupe and sedan do get Honda’s touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto, as opposed to the Sport hatchback. This infotainment system now attributes physical shortcut buttons as well as a volume knob, nevertheless it retains the existing user interface. The gauges get red backlighting, the pedals are created of aluminum, the wheels are larger and it has a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A manual transmission is also now restricted to LX sedan, all Sport body types, the Si and Variety R. All other Civics get a CVT.

What’s the interior and in-car technology like?

The Honda Civic has a spacious interior that feels much more so due to a low dashboard and thin pillars. The components are high high-quality, and also you must come across a comfortable driving position irrespective of whether you choose to sit low or higher. The seats in typical Civics are a bit around the flat side, however they do feature stylish upholstery and have a reasonable level of cushion. Both the Civic Si and Form R have increasingly additional aggressive front seat bolsters that hold you snugly, but aren’t so firm that you feel pinched or poked.

All Civics get a digital display for the tachometer, speedometer and extra driving information and facts, and the readouts are under deep cowls. Two varieties of infotainment systems are available. Low-trim models get an extremely simple system using a modest screen and old-fashioned physical buttons and knobs for navigating by way of diverse functions. It does function Bluetooth, a USB port in addition to a media player interface, but is just not compatible with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The second version comes with a 7-inch touchscreen that for 2019 options the welcome addition of physical buttons and volume knob. Unfortunately, that touchscreen’s user interface continues to be ugly, sluggish and not particularly user friendly. The good news is that it does contain Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are both substantially easier to utilize than the Honda software.