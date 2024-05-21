Texas A&M University System Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance

The Texas Nuclear Alliance and The Texas A&M University System (TAMUS) today announced that the System has joined the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member and the Alliance’s first university system member.

“The Alliance’s vision for the nuclear industry in Texas is a bold one, and we are proud to partner with the visionaries at the Texas A&M System and welcome their leadership in the enormous future potential of the nuclear industry in Texas,” said Texas Nuclear Alliance President Reed Clay. “For decades Texas A&M and the Texas A&M System have served as a trailblazer in nuclear, and their leadership and vision are critical for Texas to become the home of the nuclear industry’s resurgence in the United States and around the world.”

“We at the Texas A&M System realize the important role nuclear energy can play in Texas’ future,” John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M System, said. “Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M System are eager to work with the Texas Nuclear Alliance, the leading voice for nuclear in Texas. And we stand ready to offer our expertise and enthusiasm to make sure Texas has the power it needs.”

The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. The Alliance was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, which revealed Texas’ overreliance on intermittent energy sources, the Alliance is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable and secure.

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 157,000 students and makes more than 21 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state’s economy.

