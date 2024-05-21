Welcome to the Best Brains Family

Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Middletown. The center is preparing to open on May 17 weekend. Owner Sridevi Nekkalapu has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Middletown, DE area with 4 state qualified teachers.

As the demand for after-school enrichment programs grows, their franchise teams are focusing on emerging communities where new families are looking for exceptional educational opportunities for their children post-school hours. Sridevi saw considerable potential for expansion and was especially impressed with the structure and design of the programs offered by Best Brains, believing they have a positive impact on students’ educational growth.

The center offers spacious facilities to accommodate various programs and acts as a community hub for families who prioritize education. Classes are held in person on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from programs in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus, all led by certified instructors. Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith notes, “All our new locations now include our Coding program from the start.” She continues, “Introducing Coding classes right away at our newest centers attracts considerable interest from parents looking for dynamic programs that bolster classroom skills, which is exactly what our program aims to achieve.” Additionally, Best Brains features a unique Abacus program, designed to be both fun and educational, utilizing the right side of the brain to enhance overall mental agility.

Sridevi says she is compelled to establish a learning center due to the profound impact education can have. She recognized gaps in community support for students and aims to create an inclusive environment where learners can flourish. Leveraging her experiences, she aspires to offer tailored guidance, fostering academic excellence and vital life skills. Her overarching goal is to empower individuals to realize their potential and embrace lifelong learning.

For insights into how Best Brains Middletown can enhance your child’s academic performance, reach out at (302) 496 0000 or email middletown@bestbrains.com