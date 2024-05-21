Welcome to the Best Brains Family

Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Manchester. The center is preparing to open on May 17th weekend. Owner Damodhar Reddy Dyava has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make his dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Manchester, CT area.

As demand for after-school enrichment increases, their franchise teams are turning their attention to developing areas where new families are in search of top-notch educational opportunities for their children after school. Damodhar recognized significant growth potential and was particularly impressed by the structure and design of the programs offered by Best Brains, convinced that they could positively influence students’ educational development.

The center provides ample space to host various programs for students and serves as a community hub for families prioritizing education. In-person classes are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday mornings. Students have the option to enroll in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith, “Our new locations all feature our Coding program.” She adds, “Offering Coding classes from day 1 at our newest centers generates significant interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which is precisely what our program was designed to do.” Another distinctive feature of Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both enjoyable and engaging, using the right side of the brain to strengthen students’ overall brain power.

Damodhar eagerly anticipates creating a learning-friendly atmosphere for students of various ages, aiming to play a pivotal role in their achievements, he believes that all children are not same, so apart from school they need some one on one encouragement to understand the concepts, which is very hard to achieve in school.

For insights into how Best Brains Manchester can enhance your child’s academic performance, reach out at (860) 909-0000 or email manchesternorth@bestbrains.com