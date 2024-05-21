CapitaLand Investment appoints Mr Sumit Gera as Chief Executive Officer, India Business Park

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has appointed Mr Sumit Gera as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), India Business Park, with effect from 16 May 2024. As part of CLI’s leadership succession plans, Mr Gera has assumed the position from Mr Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, who has been appointed as CEO (Designate) of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), Asia’s first India-focused property trust listed in Singapore.

In his new role, Mr Gera will drive the growth initiatives to build the business parks portfolio in India, which is a key driver of the growth strategy of CLI in India. Mr Gera has been with the CapitaLand Group since March 2016 and has held significant roles within different business units, including as Head of Portfolio Management for CLINT and Head of CLI’s India private funds business. Before joining CLI, Mr Gera led India and Australia private equity real estate investments at Partners Group AG.

Mr Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO, CLI India and CEO, CLINT said: “Our leadership appointments reflect our commitment to developing talent to drive our business’ growth in India, one of CLI’s core markets. Sumit has extensive experience in portfolio management and investments. He has played a key role in enhancing the performance of our assets in India, including driving sustainability initiatives which is a key focus of CLI. With Gauri’s expertise in investment, development, operations and fund management across diversified asset classes, we are confident that he will further grow CLINT’s portfolio and maximise returns for unitholders. Together as a team, we will strengthen CLI’s position as a leading real asset manager and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Mr Nagabhushanam will succeed Mr Dasgupta as CEO, CLINT around August 2024. This is to allow for continuity in leadership as they work together in the transition of responsibility.

Mr Dasgupta in his role as the CEO of CLI India, oversees the growth and management of CLI’s operations in India across business parks, logistics and data centres.