Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation Presents 3rd Annual Free Summer Sports Camp and 3rd Annual Battle of the 7 on 7 Invitational

The Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation is thrilled to announce the upcoming 3rd Annual Free Summer Sports Camp and Battle of the 7 on 7 Invitational, scheduled to take place on July 6 and 7. This two-day event will offer young athletes and teams an exceptional opportunity to enhance their skills, compete for honors, and enjoy a day filled with sports, teamwork, and positive energy.

The Summer Sports Camp, a staple of the foundation’s dedication to youth development, will provide participants with instruction in football, cheerleading, and, new this year, golf. Coaches will offer guidance and expertise to help participants refine their abilities and deepen their passion for sports.

In addition, the 3rd Annual Battle of the 7 on 7 Invitational promises intense competition and excitement on the field. Teams from various regions are invited to showcase their talents and vie for victory in this esteemed tournament, with a chance to win a $5,000 cash prize. Team registration is now open, with a fee of $100 per team.

“This event epitomizes our commitment to empowering young athletes and fostering positive change within our communities,” said Tutu Atwell Jr., founder of the Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation. “We’re excited to provide a platform for skill development, teamwork, and mentorship, all while celebrating the joy of sports.”

As part of the camp experience, participants will have the opportunity to meet and interact with special guests, including inspiring mentors and athletes who will share valuable insights and encouragement.

About Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation: The Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation, established by NFL wide receiver Tutu Atwell Jr., is dedicated to empowering youth and families through educational, sports, and community engagement initiatives. With a mission to foster confidence, provide opportunities, and inspire positive change, the foundation aims to strengthen communities and build a brighter future.

For more information about the 3rd Annual Free Summer Sports Camp, 3rd Annual Battle of the 7 on 7 Invitational, or Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation, please visit https://tutuatwell.eventbrite.com/.