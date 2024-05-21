IPL Biologicals Appoints Cricket Legend Yuvraj Singh as Brand Ambassador

IPL Biologicals Limited, a leading agro-biological company, has appointed the cricket maestro Yuvraj Singh as the company’s first-ever brand ambassador. This partnership signifies the next phase of growth for IPL Biologicals, aligning with the company’s recent rebranding and the introduction of its groundbreaking Microbot Technology, marking a significant milestone in its 30-year journey of excellence and growth.

As a multiformat world cup champion known for his unparalleled resilience and triumphs on and off the field, Yuvraj Singh’s inspiring journey resonates deeply with IPL Biologicals’ commitment to overcoming challenges and promoting growth by providing biological solutions to farmers.

“I am thrilled and honored to be associated with IPL Biologicals, the company shares my values of resilience, growth, and empowerment. I am excited about the possibilities this partnership holds and look forward to making a meaningful difference in the lives of farmers worldwide by providing microbiological solutions”, said the ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Mr. Harsh Vardhan Bhagchandka, President of IPL Biologicals Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to welcome Yuvraj Singh to the IPL Biologicals family as our first brand ambassador. Yuvraj’s remarkable journey inspires us, and his association with our brand marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in our expansion journey. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and look forward to sharing many more exciting developments in the future.”

IPL Biologicals Ltd. specializes in biological solutions for agriculture; and has the widest portfolio of bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides with over 60+ products for disease and pest management, plant nutrient & health management, and soil management. These products are renowned for high quality and efficacy. The IPL Biologicals Research & Development Centre has a world-class infrastructure focused on research and technology with 48 scientists, microbiologists, and agronomists. The company has a most modern completely integrated manufacturing plant with Class- D contamination control facilities as per the latest ISO standards.

As IPL Biologicals sets its sights on future expansion and continued innovation, the strategic partnership with Yuvraj Singh represents a fusion of passion, determination, and boundless potential. The company is on a journey to make a profound impact on the agricultural sector, driving sustainable growth and prosperity for generations to come.