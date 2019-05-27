Internatinal Conference “Black Sea Oil Trade-2019” Will Bring Together Key Operators of The Oilseed Sector – September 5, Kyiv, Ukraine

On September 5, Kyiv will host a leading meeting point of the Oil&Fat industry operators of Ukraine and the Black Sea region – the 7th International Conference “Black Sea Oil Trade-2019” organized by consulting agency UkrAgroConsult in Hilton Kyiv Hotel.

‘Black Sea Oil Trade’ conference annually brings together key players of the global agribusiness at the start of a new oilseed season. The goal of the conference is to discuss prospects and directions of the Black Sea and global oilseed market development, exchange international contacts, share recommendations for adapting business strategies in the changing market and global trade.

More than 250 delegates from 25+ countries attend the conference annually. Conference participants are represented by producers and crushers of oilseeds, traders, enterprises for deep processing of veg oils, investment companies, banks, legal, shipping, brokerage, insurance, surveyor and other companies

Key Focus of the Conference:

• Global oilseeds market: scenarios and development trends

• Ukraine and the Black Sea region amid intense global competition

• Fight for consumer: prospects of Argentinean sun oil on Indian market

• In search of high margins: high erucic acid rapeseed, high oleic sunflower, high protein meal

• Forecast for veg oil prices in 2019/20 MY. Will the fall continue?

• China versus USA, Canada, Australia. Who is next?

Among Confirmed Speakers:

• Outlook for Ukraine and the Black Sea Oilseed Sector

Sergey Feofilov, Director General, UkrAgroConsut, Ukraine

• Global Market of Oilseeds, Vegoils and Meals

Artem Hammerschmidt, Senior Analyst, OIL WORLD, Germany

• Global Vegoil Outlook. Palm Oil. Market Trends & Scenarios

Vikas Bhardwaj, Head of Research, Agri, ECTP, Singapore

• Outlook for South America. Prospects of Argentinean sunoil on Indian market

Guillermo Rossi, Market Intelligence Manager, Production & Farmer Economics, Bunge, Argentina

FULL CONFERENCE PROGRAM AND REGISTRATION

AVAILABLE HERE.

For more information about participation, advertising services and sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

UkrAgroConsult

Email: conference@ukragroconsult.org http://www.ukragroconsult.com/en/conference/bso2019?utm_source=google&utm_medium=pren19&utm_content=bso

LEARN, NETWORK & TRADE WITH US!