eClinical Solutions Market Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

According to P&S Intelligence, eClinical solutions market was valued at $2,997.0 million in 2014, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.7% during 2015 – 2020. The global e-clinical solution market is growing, due to increasing number of clinical trials and increasing spends on clinical research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. In addition, the growing clinical trial outsourcing and increasing need for improved data standardization are also driving the growth of the global market.

Explore report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/e-clinical-solutions-market/report-sample

The increasing number of clinical trials and growing clinical trial outsourcing are playing a pivotal role in the growth of the global market. E-clinical solution in the study refer to software that is used to accelerate the clinical development process. It comprises of various professional services and products, such as clinical data management system (CDMS), clinical trial management system (CTMS), safety solution, electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solution, and randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) solution.

However, the high cost of implementation and less skilled manpower, long approval time for clinical trials, and lack of high speed broadband facilities and IT professionals in remote area act as hindrance in the growth of the global market of e-clinical solution. The increasing numbers of collaborations and partnerships, product launches and merger and acquisitions are the latest trends observed in the global market.

Browse Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/e-clinical-solutions-market

The key companies operating in the global e-clinical solution market include Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, OmniComm Systems Inc., ERT, BioClinica, CRF Health Inc., Medidata Solutions, and DATATRAK International Inc.