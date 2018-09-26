Bikesquare Promotes Electric Bike Tours in 4 Outstanding Spanish Locations

Barcelona, Spain, Sep 25, 2018 — BikeSquare, the startup focused on electric bike tours, has launched new opportunities of ebike rentals and tours in Spain in distinctive tourist locations.

In Barcelona, BikeSquare offers a wide choice of electric bike tours to discover the enchanting capital of Modernism, its history, the sea, the Montjuic Olympic hill, through its partner E-BikeRent Barcelona. https://prenota.bikesquare.eu/eng/territori/rent/barcelona

In Andalusia, BikeSquare offers the chance to cycle along Malaga sea promenade, and to discover the complex history of the Andalusian and Arabic towns of Cordoba and Granada.

In Malaga, thanks to the collaboration with QQBikes, BikeSquare promotes a discovery tour of the historical center, the sea promenade and the Gibrafaro Castle and outdoor tours along the Sierra of Torremolinos and Benalmadena mountains.

https://prenota.bikesquare.eu/eng/territori/rent/malaga

In Cordoba, BikeSquare offers the chance to discover the city moorish and medieval traits and the ruins of Medina Azahara Arab Muslim medieval citadel​ , outskirts the city center, thanks to Elektrik Cordoba. https://prenota.bikesquare.eu/eng/territori/rent/cordoba

Last but not least, BikeSquare offers the chance to visit Granada historical fortresses and uphill districts and to explore the surrounding Sierra Nevada National Park thanks to E-Bike Tour Granada. ​https://prenota.bikesquare.eu/eng/territori/rent/granada

For more information, please check BikeSquare website ​ https://ebike.bikesquare.eu/en

About BikeSquare:

BikeSquare is an Italian startup specialized in electric bike tours and smart mobility. It offers a dedicated platform and APP for e-bike tours in Italy, Spain and Slovenia. BikeSquare is partner of E.ON, the German electric energy company, for services regarding the promotion of smart mobility.

https://ebike.bikesquare.eu

