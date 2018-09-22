Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market to Surpass $29 Billion by 2022: TechSci Research

According to a TechSci Research report, “Global Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022”, the global instant beverages pre-mix market is projected to reach $ 29 billion by 2022. Rising disposable income, growing consumer awareness, localization of flavors according to customer preferences and widening distribution channels are expected to drive the instant beverages pre-mix market, globally, during the forecast period. Mondelez International, Nestlé, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. and Starbucks Corporation are some of the leading players operating in the global instant beverages pre-mix market.

Some of the other factors likely to aid the global instant beverages pre-mix market are growing demand for tea from Asian expats, coupled with launch of value added products with nutritional advantages and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific dominated the global instant beverages pre-mix market in 2016, and the region is anticipated to maintain its market dominance through 2022 as well, on account of growing urbanization, rising population, surging online sales and increasing consumer preference for innovative beverage pre-mix products. Moreover, the region’s instant beverages pre-mix market would be supported by increasing trend of nuclear families and rising labor force in Asia-Pacific.

“With increasing per capita spending on instant beverages pre-mix, rising awareness among consumers and greater accessibility and availability of these products at an increasing number of retail stores, demand for instant beverages pre-mix is growing at a robust pace on a global level. Further, factors like the availability of a variety of flavors and health benefits are expected to boost the global instant beverages pre-mix market in the coming years,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

