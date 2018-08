Deepshikha Deshmukh to open her organic skin care brand Love Organically in Indore

Producer / Entrepreneur Mrs. Deepshikha Deshmukh all set to bring her organic skin care brand Love Organically now in Indore. It’s India’s first family Organic skin care product that can be used by a mother, her child and husband as it’s completely chemical free. This young entrepreneur will be exhibiting at the Tots To Teen Exhibhition at Sayaji Hotel, Indore on 18th August 2018.

Deepshikha Deshmukh, daughter of Indian Producer Vashu Bhagnani and now wife to Dhiraj Deshmukh, younger son of former Chief Minister Mr. Vilas Rao Deshmukh, India’s first Political families.

DEEPSHIKHA DESHMUKH HAS BEEN A KEY ROLE PLAYER, THE FRONT LADY AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT HEAD FOR PRODUCTION STALWART PUJA FILMS.SHE DEBUTED AS A PRODUCER IN 2016 WITH AISHWARYARAI BACHCHAN AND RANDEEP HOODASTARRER ‘SARBJIT’. WHICH WON HER ACCOLADES AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL. POST THAT, SHE WENT ON TO BACK STRONG SUBJECT ORIENTED FILMS LIKE ‘MADAARI’ STARRING IRRFAN KHAN AS WELL AS OUT- AND-OUT ENTERTAINERS LIKE ‘TUTAK TUTAK TUTIYA’ STARRING PRABHU DEVA.

DEEPSHIKHA BELIEVES THAT TALENT KNOWS NO BOUNDARIES AND HAS BEEN A BIG SUPPORTER OF REGIONAL CINEMA. SHE PARTNERED WITH PRIYANKA CHOPRA ON PUJA’S FILMS. FIRST PUNJABI FILM ‘SARVANN’. HER NEXT PROJECT WAS WITH SONAKSHI SINHA AND DILJIT DOSANJH WELCOME TO NEW YORK. POST THAT A ROM-COM DIL JUUNGLEE ALSO BACKED STRONG PROJECTS LIKE PARI: ITS NOT A FAIRYTALE

PARMANU: THE STORY OF POKHRAN WHICH IS INCHING CLOSE TO JOIN THE 100 CRORE CLUB HER FOCUS IS TO CONTINUE TO BACK MEANINGFUL CINEMA, TAKE ON SOCIAL ISSUES THAT NEED TO BE DISCUSSED AND CONTENT THAT PEOPLE NEED TO WATCH.

LOVE ORGANICALLY IS INDIA’S FIRST ORGANIC SKIN BRAND FOR KIDS AND ADULTS. DEEPSHIKA HAS BROUGHT NATURE SCIENCE AND A TOUCH OF MUMMY MAGIC INTO SKINCARE IN IT’S BEST & PUREST FORM WITH INNOCENT INGREDIENTS AND GENTLE FORMULATION’S. THROUGH HER SOCIAL ENTREUPRENEURSHIP SHE HAS ALSO RECEIVED AWARDS WITHIN A YEAR OF ITS LAUNCH.

So Indore be ready to welcome the organic change in your family. Be the change.