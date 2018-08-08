Colour Me Mad is now PETA approved Vegan!

End of season sale at this sustainable footwear brand

Colour Me Mad is extremely happy to announce, that it has now become one of the few brands to be PETA Approved Vegan! And we would like to share our happiness with the End of Season sale offering up to 50% off on entire range of footwear. PETA is the largest animal rights organization in the world and has been working relentlessly in the food & fashion industry to get rid of animal cruelty products. It introduced this certification to help people stay conscious about the products they are purchasing.

The brand is also giving out complimentary foot care products to people who shop at their new store in New Marine Lines. Offer valid till 31st August 2018.

Colour Me Mad believes in the importance of sustainable fashion. The brand has been creating innovative designs that are safe for the environment and do not hurt animals. This certification by PETA is another feather in our hat and encourages us further to continue pushing boundaries in design and innovation in an industry that is becoming increasingly aware and conscious of the origins of the products they are using.

The concept is to design quirky prints while playing & mixing with pop colours. The collection not only looks good but is also extremely at ease to use, which is proudly made in India. The range varies from flip flops, flats, and wedges; also it has products with printed straps and bottoms.

Footwear at Colour Me Mad is made with “Cork”- one of the best materials used for footwear, it’snatural material is extracted from the tree and has healing properties for the feet whereby it improves body posture, reduces knee & ankle pain and takes shape of one’s feet which have been incorporated with quirky prints thus combining Fashion with Health.

Colour Me Mad has gained a lot of attention through its online presence available at www.colourmemad.com and now focusing on digital platforms. It is also available in various cities across India.

“It’s not just an accessory; it’s a way of life”

