ProCall Web Communication and Mobility Services for an easy start-up

Starnberg, 1/8/2018

With immediate effect, estos facilitates the launch of ProCall Enterprise features beyond the company’s own internal network. This includes working while on the road or connecting from the workstation at home, as well as communication via websites including audio/video chat. On the cloud platform UCConnect, developed for this purpose, estos resellers or end-user companies can choose online services for themselves or their customers. Companies can use these services with little resources and minimal technical know-how. The portal not only simplifies setup but also reduces any adjustments needed to the customer infrastructure. “As soon as there is a connection between the internal company network and outside, the software setup becomes more complicated,” explains Raphael Bossek, product manager at estos. “For example, the firewall must be bridged without creating a security risk. Different possibilities are available here. The simplest solution for our customers is to use our UCConnect services.” The software procured via the cloud portal is permanently up-to-date with the latest technology and any respective security requirements.

estos divides UCConnect into two hybrid cloud components. ProCall Web Communication Services help companies get started with the contact portal and multimedia business card in ProCall Enterprise: The multimedia business card can be sent as a link, added to the e-mail footer or printed on a business card. It refers to a personal web-based profile page on the internet with availability and contact information as well as all contact possibilities. The contact portal presents selected employees via the website and additionally provides presence information and contact options. Visitors reach a suitable contact person via text, audio and audio/video chat. ProCall Mobility Services facilitate the setup for working out of office and at home. With the ProCall Mobile apps or working from home, users can access unified communications features. These include, for example, presence management, important data on business contacts, video chat or the integration of softphone functions.

Availability, requirements and further information

The hybrid cloud building blocks ProCall Mobility Services and ProCall Web Communication Services are now available. Companies that are interested can first test the online services for 45 days before switching to live-operation. This requires an activation key, which is ordered via estos, resellers or the distribution outlet. To activate, an account must be set up and registered in the UCConnect portal. More information can be found at https://www.estos.com/applications/cloud/ucconnect?utm_campaign=ex_she_prgateway_kw31_bezhalt&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=prgateway