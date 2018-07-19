What’s next in the digital Transformation?

Enterprise mobility is one of the trending topics in the era of internet technology, when mobile and internet users are trending the graph in upward direction constantly. The revolution in the usage of mobile technology is driven by current technological advancements.

With the Technology in place and vast Business opportunities, Explore Exhibitions & Conference is hosting Enterprise Mobility Summit 2018, 4th & 5th October 2018, Mumbai, India. This featured event will gather the crème of the industry from various verticals like BFSI, Manufacturing, retail, Automotive, Hospitality and Construction.

Visionary industry leaders lnclude:

• Sudin Baraokar, Head of Innovation, State Bank of India (SBI)

• RaviKiran S Avvaru, Head of IT Department (Information Security, Compliance and End User Experience), Toyota Kirloskar Motor

• Narender Pasupuleti, Director & Head – IT (India), AMETEK

• Sanjay Mishra, Head of IT – CI, L&T Construction

• Shashank Bajpai, Chief Information Security Officer, ACKO General Insurance Limited

Know what’s Trending on Enterprise Mobility:

• AI and human beings to work hand in hand for unlocking business treasure

• Role of data analytics for customer segmentation and getting closer to customers

• How Enterprise Mobility will break department silos to reach the desired ROI

• Enterprise assets management tool for sustainable management of entire assets lifecycle thereby improving usage and cost cutting

• Learn importance of Interconnectivity of various application and the need of Multi-OpS containerization to Enhance App Experience

