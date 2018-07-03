Wi-Fi as a Service Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

The global Wi-Fi as a service market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing demand for centralized management and remote troubleshooting. With the advancements in technology, Wi-Fi as a service also allows faster deployment and end to end visibility. Low total cost of ownership is another major factor driving the growth of Wi-Fi as a service market. According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of Wi-Fi as a Service is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Increasing demand for Wi-Fi as a Service Market is being driven by the modernization and development of infrastructure such as smart cities is one major factor driving the growth of Wi-Fi as a Service market. Increasing need for low capital expenditure and growing demand for centralized management and remote troubleshooting are major factors driving the growth of Wi-Fi as a service market. Also, growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems is another major factor responsible for fuelling the market growth. Technological advancements and growing proliferation of BYOD and mobility is boosting the growth of Wi-Fi as a service market. Also, increasing demand for Wi-Fi as a service from various end users sectors such as educational institutions, retail outlets, and hospitality is another major factor driving the market growth. The Wi-Fi as a service market is highly competitive due to the increase in implementation of cloud based technologies and increasing developments in the field of internet of things.

Indoor user location sub segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the Wi-Fi as a service market. This is owing to the increasing demand for cloud access points at indoor user locations from sectors such as educational institutions, retail outlets, and hospitality. On the other hand, lack of awareness and cloud connectivity failure are major factors hindering the growth of Wi-Fi as a service market. Also, security and privacy issues are other factors that may hamper the growth of Wi-Fi as a service market.

The Wi-Fi as a Service market size is projected to raise from USD 1 Billion in 2016 to USD 5 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38% throughout the calculation period.

Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia)

Rogers Communication Inc.(U.S.)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited(Singapore)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company(U.S.)

Fujitsu Limited(Japan)

Big Air Group Limited(Australia)

Ruckus Wireless(U.S.)

IPASS Inc.(U.S)

Zebra Technologies Corporation(U.S.)

Study Objectives of Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Wi-Fi as a services market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global Wi-Fi as a service market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Hardware, Service, Location, Organization size, Industry and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in theWi-Fi as a service Market.

Segments:

The Global Wi-Fi as a service market has been segmented on the basis of, Hardware, Location, Service organization type, Industry and geography. On the basis of Hardware the Wi-Fi as a service market is segmented as Wireless Access Point, Gateway ,antenna, Wireless LAN Controller, Wi-Fi as a service Segmented on the basis Location Indoor ,Outdoor Wi-Fi as a service segmented on the basis of service such as Cloud access Point, Support and maintenance and network planning and design on the basis of Organization size Wi-Fi as a service market segmented in Small & Medium scale business, Large Scale Business and among others, on the basis of Industry Wi-Fi as a service market segmented in to Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing and among the others on the basis On the basis of geography it has been segmented in North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold the largest market share and lead the Wi-Fi as a Service market in the forecast period, to large investments in cloud-based solutions, initial implementation of new & evolving technologies, and great quantity of players present in this region.

North America contributes to the greatest projecting market for WI fi as service due to healthy organization and favorable administrative strategies The APAC region is in the early growth phase; though, it is the wildest rising region for the overall Wi-Fi as a Service market. The main cause for the high evolution rate in APAC is the rising demand for economical Wi-Fi services between Small and Medium Enterprises in this area.

Intended Audience

Telecom Providers

Cloud Service Provider

IT Solution Provider

Research Companies

Consulting Companies

System Integrators

WIFI as a service Providers

Wireless Service Provider

