National Distributors of Stainless Steel, Aluminium and Special Steel: Euro Steel

Euro Steel is one of the reputed national level distributors of commercial-level stainless steel, aluminium, 3CR12 and special steel whose core business is stocking, processing and distribution of anti-corrosion metals in almost all profiles.

Their simple yet effective motto “partnering with people to create exceptional value” throws light over the company’s core principles and their aims. Euro Steel has made their mark due to their supreme quality and a wide variety of products for client satisfaction. The company is well-positioned and reputed which is known for its customised services throughout South Africa, which makes it a leader.

Types of Metals Euro Steel Deals in:

The company has remarkable experience in handling as well as processing high-quality metal products as per their client’s specifications. They cater various types of high quality, corrosion resistant metals such as:

Full range of Stainless steel products

Aluminium of the highest quality

The company also provides an extensive range of customised extruded products made of aluminium that are used in the architectural system as well as hardware.

Stainless Steel Product list:

The company has expertise in producing high-performance and superior quality stainless steel. Some of those products are listed below:

Sheet

Plate

Coil

Tread plate

Decorative finishes

Ornamental fittings

Ornamental tubing

Pipes

BSP fittings

Buttweld fittings

Flanges

Valves

Sections

Each of these products is made standard or per customer’s specifications to ensure great compatibility and performance.

Aluminium Product list:

Euro Steel has expertise in forming, processing and the proper handling of commercialised products made of delicate metals such as aluminium, chrome-moly, Hastelloy, electro galvanised sheet aka zintex and chromadek. Some of the high-quality aluminium-based products made by Euro Steel are listed below:

Sheet

Plate

Coil

Tread plate

Decorative finishes

Std Extruded Tubings

Std Extruded Sections

Specialised Extrusions

Euro Steel is proud to commit to BBBEE when in March 2006, they sold 25.1% stake in its business to serve for black economic empowerment group, isitali consortium. Through this, the company aims to provide opportunities & aid to society and surrounding communities.

For more information visit: http://www.eurosteel.co.za

