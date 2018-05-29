Posted on by

Do More with the Latest Disk Utility Suite from LSoft

LSoft Technologies, one of the leading developers of disk utility tools, is happy to announce the launch of Active@ LiveCD 5, the latest edition of its high-end software suite. Providing everything you need for safe and secure data recovery, backup, security and hard drive maintenance, this software consists of a wide range of tools accessed through a fully self-contained operating environment that doesn’t depend on a regular operating system to run. Instead, you can boot up your computer, even if it has no operating system or a non-functioning one installed, using an optical disk or USB flash drive.

What’s New in Active@ LiveCD 5?

Active@ LiveCD 5 includes the latest versions of many important disk utility tools – Active@ KillDisk 11, Active@ UNDELETE 12, Active@ Disk Editor 7, Active@ Password Changer 8 and Active@ Partition Recovery 16. Even more importantly, the latest suite has switched over to the Linux KDE 5 graphical user interface for increased usability and functionality. This includes all the latest features of the new interface design to provide a fully functional operating system. Furthermore, you will also have access to many of the everyday computing applications, such as a notepad, web browser and calculator. To make initial setup easier, the Linux archive also supports LVM and dynamic volumes.

If you’re looking for a unified system for maintaining and diagnosing your computer, even in situations where your everyday operating system has been rendered completely unworkable, the, Active@ LiveCD is the suite you need. If your goal is data recovery or secure data deletion, then this software also provides everything you need. Get started today at http://livecd.com.

