The Lauren Ashtyn Collection Introduces Live Support On Its Website

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection has added live support on its website. The Lauren Ashtyn Consultant pops up as a chat box as soon as you open the company’s website. These live Consultants are real trained professionals who will help customers with their purchases. They are also giving a special coupon code for free shipping and a $25 Sephora gift card after consultation.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection has added live support on its website to assist customers with their purchases. The live support chat box pops up at the bottom right-hand corner of the homepage after the site opens. The available Lauren Ashtyn Consultant introduces himself/herself courteously by giving the customer his/her name. The consultant assures the customer that he/she is a real person and a trained professional with The Lauren Ashtyn Collection. After the introductory remarks, the customer can type anything on the provided space for an instantaneous response. The customer is encouraged to ask the consultant anything for assistance. The live LAC consultant is there to help customers find the perfect hair extension to match or suit their facial needs and preferences. The customer can upload photos of her hair via the chat box and the consultant will find the perfect match as soon as possible.

In addition to helping customers with their hair purchases, the live Lauren Ashtyn Consultant is also offering various promotional goodies to all customers. Customers will get a special coupon code for free shipping and a $25 Sephora gift card, while supplies last, from the live LAC consultant. Customers can type in messages requesting for immediate help or assistance when shopping and they can also contact the live LAC consultant to receive the free shipping coupon code via the chat box. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection live support is available during opening hours. After the store closes, customers can still leave a message via the chat box to receive a response later. For further information concerning selecting the right hairpiece, see https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/step-by-step-guide-for-selecting-the-right-volume-hair-topper-for-your-head/

About Us

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection is an eponymous hair extensions and beauty supply franchise founded over two years ago in downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The company borrows its name from its owner, Lauren Ashtyn, the daughter of a stylist who has spent her entire life immersed in the culture of the modern salon. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection deals in hairpieces that are expertly handcrafted using the finest, 100% human European Remy hair, and available in an array of rich, multi-dimensional colors. Its hairpieces are fully customizable with respect to color, cut and style. The company hosts monthly LAC Friends and Family Tours in various cities across the United States. Reviews are available concerning the company at https://www.google.com/maps/place/162+E+Main+St,+Spartanburg,+SC+29306/@34.9503,-81.9318907,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x8857758b11b8cbcb:0x8922b6b3a1726ffc!8m2!3d34.9503!4d-81.929702

Contact:

Christopher Guest

Company: The Lauren Ashtyn Collection

Phone: (864)641-0751 (for online orders and questions press 2)

Address: 162 East Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Email: contact@laurenashtyn.com

Website: https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/