Monster Energy Makes its India Event Debut at Yamaha Swag Bash 2018

It’s bigger. It’s crazier. And, yes, it’s swaggier.

We’re talking about the Yamaha Swag Bash, which is making its return to Royal Palms, Koregaon Park in Pune, from April 7-8. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. both days, offers two days’ worth of non-stop, fun-filled activities. There’s the FMX Bike Stunt Show, a live concert featuring renowned artist Badshah, a dance off contest, battle of the bands and so much more. The dance battle contest and battle of the bands each will award cash prizes to the winners. A free 10-point bike check up service, and special discounts and offers on Yamaha bikes will also be offered to qualified attendees. For instance, for all current Yamaha owners, free oil changes, and water wash and polishing is offered. Free parking is also offered at the event venue on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The dance battle contest is open to any India-based dance group, and the battle of the bands is open to any India-based musical act. Each contest will crown three winners.

In addition to all of the fun activities, Monster Energy will also be on hand with the Monster Girls at the Monster Energy tent. Swag Bash is packing more fun and excitement this year and Monster Energy is proud to support the festivities. Attending the event couldn’t be easier, just log on to https://www.monsterenergy.com/in/en/events/swag-bash to download an entry pass today. It’s free to do so!

http://monsterenergy.com/in/en