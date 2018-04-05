Rasdale Stamp Company To Attend The Plymouth Stamp Show 2018 As A Dealer

Rasdale Stamp Company is one of the stamp dealers in the upcoming Plymouth Stamp Show 2018. The Illinois stamp auction house will be in Westland, Michigan for the 2-day event starting from Saturday the 21st to Sunday the 22nd April, 2018.

Rasdale Stamp Company will be showcasing and selling its philatelic collections in the Plymouth Stamp Show on April 21-22, 2018. The company is listed among the 39 accredited dealers who will grace this annual event this year. The Plymouth Stamp Show 2018 will be sponsored and hosted by the West Suburban Stamp Club (WSSC) at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 36375 Joy Road in Westland, Michigan. According to the WSSC website, the first day of the event will start at 9.00 am on Saturday the 21st with registration and conclude at 6.00 pm at the Plymouth Show Awards Banquet. It will resume again on Sunday at 9.00 am with registration before ending officially at 3.00 pm.

Dubbed by the host as “Michigan’s Largest Stamp Show,” The Plymouth Show exhibition consists of at least 100 frames of all types of philatelic material, and is an American Philatelic Society (APS) certified national stamp show. The exhibits are judged by a panel of three APS accredited judges. Awards are presented to the top entries and the winner of the Grand Award is eligible to be entered into the annual World Series of Philately (WSP) competition. The WSP competition will take place at the 2018 APS national stampshow in Columbus, OH. Anyone is eligible to enter an exhibit, regardless of society affiliations, experience, or the size of exhibits.

The Plymouth Show exhibition, stamp dealers bourse, meetings and seminars, and our awards banquet are held under one roof at The Hellenic Cultural Center. Ample free parking is available adjacent to the facility and refreshments will be available throughout the show. Visit http://www.thewssc.com/plymouth-show/ for more information.

Founded in 1932, the Rasdale Stamp Company is one of the oldest stamp auction houses in the United States. The family owned and run stamp house belongs to some of the most revered stamp associations, societies & clubs including the American Stamp Dealers Association (ASDA), the National Stamp Dealers Association, Florida Stamp Dealers Association, the American Philatelic Society (APS), and the Midwest Stamp Dealers Association etc. Rasdale is renowned for hosting quarterly public stamp auctions every year. The stamp company’s reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

