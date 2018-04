Mechanization of agriculture launched a new farming revolution in the agrarian country India decades ago. Tractors have been the main torchbearers, as even the small farmers opting for these farm machines. However, the scene is now changing with power tillers grabbing more eyeballs to some actually valid reasons. The machines debuted in the early 1980.For more details, Visit us at- https://kmwagri.com/power-tillers-blessing-indian-farmers/